Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says EV transportation will bring ‘cost savings’ to Americans

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said the American people stand to benefit from having more electric vehicles on the road but failed to elaborate on how they could become more affordable.

Buttigieg appeared alongside Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez and Vice President Kamala Harris for a press conference, announcing the Biden administration's plan to give more than $2 billion in COVID relief money to financially-strapped transit agencies in 18 states.

Another $1.5 billion in grants will be made available under President Biden's infrastructure law for transit energies to purchase lower- or no-emission buses made by U.S. workers and to build bus facilities.

Buttigieg said electric buses will create better, high-paying jobs and clean up congestion on freeways. He also said federal funds have been set aside to train the "diesel workers of today" to build and maintain the electric transit buses of the future.

"Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well," Buttigieg said.

BASIC STEPS ON INFLATION BIDEN SHOULD TAKE INSTEAD OF WAGING ‘CRAZY WAR’ ON ENERGY: STEVE FORBES

He added that $5 billion have been invested into building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network "so that people from rural, to suburban, to urban communities, can all benefit, from the gas savings of driving an (electric vehicle)."

"Today is about how we can deliver cleaner air, a better climate, affordable transportation, and good jobs all at once," Buttigieg said.

Experts have previously told Fox Business that the White House’s grand ambition to expand charging stations for electric vehicles will not help the areas that need it most.

The Honorable Jason Isaac, director of Life:Powered at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told FOX Business last month the Biden administrator’s initiative was "more of the government trying to pick winners and losers."

"[W]hen they do that, as we’ve seen first-hand here in Texas with our electric grid, the American people end up the losers regardless of any subsidies or dollars that are being pushed."

Ryan Sitton, a former Texas energy regulator and founder and CEO of Pinnacle Reliability, previously told FOX Business that EV adoption would likely impose a roughly 30% increase in demand on the national grid, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Reuters it would double total global demand for electricity.

EXXON MOBIL CEO SAYS OIL COMPANIES WERE IN TOUGH POSITION BEFORE UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR

Although the cost of electric vehicles has come down in recent years, they still remain out of reach for working-class Americans, with an average price hovering around $50,000.

In addition to burdening the nation’s power grid, a surge in demand for EV’s would necessitate a demand for lithium, a market dominated by Australia, Chile, and China.

Buttigieg's remarks came as gas prices are surging across the U.S. as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil over Moscow's unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine.

Prices at the pump were rising long before the conflict but have spiraled faster since the start of the war.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.

FOX Business’ Peter Aitken and The Associated Press contributed to this report.