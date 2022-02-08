Biden to highlight 500 new jobs at Tennessee charger manufacturing facility

President Biden is set to showcase a charger manufacturing facility opening in Tennessee, which is expected to produce up to 30,000 "Buy America-compliant" chargers per year for electric vehicles and create up to 500 new local jobs.

Tritium, headquartered in Australia and founded in 2001, announced its first U.S. plant would be located in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Biden is scheduled to appear with Tritium CEO Jane Hunter to highlight the 500 local jobs the new facility will create.

The White House said that the Biden administration is working to "ensure that the future is Made in America by American workers by strengthening and expanding Buy America rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DCFC TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 9.86 +3.02 +44.15%

"The future of the auto industry is electric, and America can own that future by building more here at home, creating good-paying jobs in the process," the White House said, adding that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included a "down payment" on the electric vehicle future, with more than $7 billion in funding to "secure" an American electric vehicle supply chain, and $7.5 billion to build out "the first-ever nationwide public EV charging network."

Officials said that network would "provide a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable charging experience with a focus on serving national highway corridors, rural areas, and underserved communities."

"It will also accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, fight the climate crisis, and support domestic manufacturing jobs," the White House said.

Meanwhile, later this week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce the state allocations and guidance for the "Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program," included in the infrastructure law. The program will provide $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors on the Interstate Highway System.