Tesla

Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand

Increased availability of Teslas and other brands in the used EV market are sending used Tesla prices plummeting.

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber tells 'The Claman Countdown' he's going to run for a seat on Tesla's board after Elon Musk took a swipe at him on Twitter. video

Elon Musk swats at Tesla investor Ross Gerber after criticism

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber tells 'The Claman Countdown' he's going to run for a seat on Tesla's board after Elon Musk took a swipe at him on Twitter.

Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience.

But the days of the Tesla flip are numbered - a potential threat to new car prices that are already getting cut.

Prices of used Teslas are falling faster than those of other carmakers and the clean-energy status symbols are languishing in dealer lots longer, industry data provided to Reuters showed.

A customer browses Tesla automobiles

A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun (Reuters Photos)

The average price for a used Tesla in November was $55,754, down 17% from a July peak of $67,297. The overall used car market posted a 4% drop during that period, according to Edmunds data. The used Teslas were in dealer inventory for 50 days on average in November, compared with 38 days for all used cars.

TESLA OWNER SAYS HE HAD TO CANCEL CHRISTMAS PLANS BECAUSE CAR WOULD NOT CHARGE IN FREEZING WEATHER

Rising gasoline prices, an effect of the Ukraine war, boosted demand for Teslas, one of few long-range electric vehicles in the market. Tesla Inc itself raised prices faster than prices for other cars, building its profit margins. And buyers of some new Teslas took advantage of the booming market to sell their relatively new cars for a profit, then order new ones, driving demand for Tesla's new cars.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 109.10 -14.05 -11.41%

Now fuel prices are easing, interest rates are rising, Tesla output is increasing, and EV competition is growing, leading used Tesla prices to fall faster than the market, and creating a cascading effect on prices of new Teslas.

Tesla china

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai. - Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented the first batch of made-in-China cars to ordinary buyers on January 7, 2020 in a milestone for the company's new Shanghai (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tesla last week doubled a U.S. new-car price cut to $7,500 for Model Ys and Model 3s delivered this year, adding to investor jitters about softening demand.

ELON MUSK PUTS TESLA STOCK SALES ON PAUSE

Nearly a third of used Teslas for sale in August were 2022 models up for resale, a sign that original buyers were aiming to flip, analysts said. That compares with about 5% of other brands on the used market, research firm Edmunds said.

Tesla shares fell 7.3% to a more than two-year low of $114.12 in early trading on Tuesday. They are down more than 65% this year.

"You can't sell your current Tesla for more money than you paid for it, which was true for a lot of the past two years," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at car sales website iSeeCars.com. "That would reduce demand for new Teslas."

A Tesla vehicle drives past Tesla's factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo/Fil

On Thursday Musk said that the "radical interest rate changes" have increased the prices of all cars, new and used, and that Tesla potentially could lower pricing to sustain volume growth, which would result in lower profit.

Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to Reuters' emailed questions.

Indeed, Tesla is hardly alone: the U.S. used car market thrived as global vehicle manufacturing hit snags, but it now is facing a "used vehicle recession," one analyst said, after used car seller CarMax last week reported an 86% drop in third-quarter profit.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
KMX CARMAX INC. 60.42 +0.26 +0.43%

But Tesla is leading the retreat: the factors that pushed up prices of its vehicles were exaggerated compared with other brands because Teslas were "basically for a long time really the only viable product when it came to used EVs," said Ivan Drury, director of Insights at Edmunds.com.

EVs such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are coming to market with a lot of buzz, said Liz Najman, content marketing manager at EV researcher Recurrent.

ELECTRIC FORD F-150 LIGHTNING PRODUCTION INCREASED WITH THIRD SHIFT

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.20 -0.17 -1.54%
HYMTF HYUNDAI MOTOR CO. LTD. 30 +0.00 +0.00%

Software engineer Greg Profitt bought a new Model Y last year for $49,000 and sold it three months later for $12,000 more. He ordered a new one - but has just bought a used Tesla at a discount.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"The economy kind of scares me to buy new " he said, adding that the new $7,500 discount would be too little to sustain demand.