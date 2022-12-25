Expand / Collapse search
Tesla owner says he had to cancel Christmas plans because car would not charge in freezing weather

The owner says he left the Tesla charging in cold weather for hours with no change

A Virginia radio personality said he had to cancel Christmas plans because his Tesla S electric car would not charge during the ongoing freezing weather that has afflicted much of the United States.

Domenick Nati told Insider that he plugged his electric car into a supercharger on Friday when it was 19 degrees outside. The car's battery level was at 40% at the time.

"Two hours went by and not much changed," Nati told the outlet. "It was very slow and the numbers got lower as the temperature dropped. Eventually, it stopped charging altogether."

Nati said he tried charging the car at home, but having no luck there he went to another supercharger Saturday afternoon.

ELON MUSK PUTS TESLA STOCK SALES ON PAUSE

Tesla automobile plugged in and charging a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nati posted a video on TikTok on Saturday in which he showed what happened, noting that the same thing had happened the day before.

"Battery is heating – Keep charge cable inserted," the supercharger's screen said when he plugged in, More than an hour later, however, nothing changed, he said. Nati said he eventually decided to leave the car plugged in and got a ride home.

Fox Business reached out to Tesla for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

TESLA SLASHES PRICES BY $7,500 IN END-OF-YEAR SALE

The Tesla Inc. logo is seen on the grille of a Model X electric vehicle at the Moscow Tesla Club in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, July 20, 2018. Tesla may nearly double the number of cars its selling in Russia after a mobile-phone retailer backed by bil (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nati said he tried contacting Tesla for customer support, but nobody responded to him. He told Insider that he ultimately canceled his holiday plans because his car only had a 19-mile range at that point and there were no available Uber or Lyft drivers. He was concerned that as a result, he would not be able to see his son on Christmas morning.

Sunday morning, Nati told Fox Business that he still had not heard back from Tesla and that his car still would not charge. He did say that he has heard from others who had similar experiences.

"Since I posted the video, a lot of people have mentioned having the same issue. Some fellow Tesla owners have even messaged me to see if I have found a solution," Nati told Fox Business. "Unfortunately my answer is no."