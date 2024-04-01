Teamsters call for nationwide boycott of Molson Coors amid labor dispute

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is calling for a nationwide boycott of Molson Coors amid stalled labor talks between the union and the beverage company.

Some 420 members of Teamsters Local 997 in Texas have been on strike for more than a month at Molson Coors' Fort Worth brewery after negotiators failed to reach an agreement on a new three-year contract for workers.

For weeks, the union has called for beer drinkers to stop buying Molson Coors brands like Coors Light and Miller Lite in order to show support for the striking workers. Then last week, the Teamsters wrote members of Congress, urging them to spread the word and join their boycott efforts.

In the letter, the Teamsters suggested people switch to other beer brands, specifically recommending Anhueser-Busch InBev products such as Bud Light and Busch, while hailing A-B as a "model employer" for its recently ratified new nationwide contract with the union.

"We respectfully ask that your office does its part and temporarily boycott Molson Coors products until the company comes to a fair collective bargaining agreement with Local 997 members, and instead buy your beer from employers like Anheuser Busch who treat their employees fairly," the union's letter to lawmakers read.

A-B continues to grapple with a boycott of its own following consumer backlash over its controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a year ago.

The Teamsters union claims Molson Coors is not negotiating in good faith and has offered workers raises of less than $1 an hour in its proposals.

When reached for comment, Molson Coors told FOX Business in a statement, "We remain committed to doing what's right for everyone and reaching a fair agreement in Fort Worth. We've offered highly competitive wages and benefits off an already strong base and participated in nearly 40 negotiating sessions with the union as we work toward a deal."

"In the meantime, our strong contingency plans continue to ensure we meet demand," Molson Coors' statement continued. "We're still brewing, packaging and shipping out of Fort Worth, we have exceeded all of our weekly production expectations during this time, and last week we actually set a daily production record since the strike began. Our other five U.S. breweries are also absorbing extra production, and we deliberately built up distributor inventories earlier in the year."