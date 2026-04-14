Tax Day is here: Advice for last-minute filers racing against the clock

The tax filing deadline for 2025 tax returns is here, with taxpayers having until just before midnight on April 15 to file their returns or request an extension.

Last-minute tax filers racing against the clock to get their return filed ahead of the IRS deadline will want to be systematic in ensuring they have everything they need to file their return accurately when they get started, according to a tax expert.

"Gather all your documents in one place," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, in an interview with FOX Business. "Documents that report your income like your W-2s, 1099s, and then don't forget about any forms or receipts for anything that can be deductible."

She noted that the process of gathering those documents may be more extensive than in years past due to changes from last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which created new provisions extending tax relief to income from tips , overtime and Social Security.

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Other provisions affected the child tax credit and created a deduction for auto loan interest on some new U.S.-made cars, while businesses are able to depreciate equipment for the year purchased instead of amortizing it over several years.

Taxpayers who anticipate getting a refund back from the IRS can get their refund the fastest by e-filing their return .

"Go online and e-file with direct deposit – that's the fastest way to get your refund," Greene-Lewis recommended. "If you mail your return, you don't know when the IRS is going to get it. If you e-file, you get a message that they've accepted it."

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Greene-Lewis said that taxpayers who plan to mail their return should keep in mind that the U.S. Postal Service changed how it postmarks mail.

Starting in late December, USPS changed its rules to postmark parcels when processed at a facility, rather than when they're dropped off at a post office, which can delay the postmark by 24 hours or more in some cases.

That means taxpayers who want to mail their return should either mail early, use certified mail or request a "round-date stamp" be applied manually when dropping it off at the retail counter.

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E-filing will allow taxpayers to have their returns processed more quickly, which means that any tax refund they are owed will hit their accounts via direct deposit sooner.

"The majority of people do get a refund, and we are seeing that refunds will be up this year," Greene-Lewis said. "I would definitely try to make the deadline with all the deductions and credits available. Especially if you're thinking you might owe, you may be able to get a refund."

Taxpayers can request an extension to file their 2025 tax return through the IRS website and third-party tax preparation services, though they should be aware that if they owe the IRS money they will need to pay that amount or set up a payment plan by the deadline.

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"One thing to remember is that it is an extension to file, and not an extension to pay. So you do need to try to pay what you owe by the deadline, even if you're filing an extension," Greene-Lewis added.