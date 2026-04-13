How to file a tax extension before the April 15 deadline

The deadline to file 2025 tax returns is looming on Wednesday, April 15, and while tens of millions of taxpayers have filed their returns, there will likely be millions filing extensions to give themselves until the fall to submit their returns.

Taxpayers who need more time to file their 2025 tax return can request an extension before the April 15 deadline by filling out an online form.

Extensions give taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file their 2025 tax returns while avoiding a penalty for filing late, which is 5% of your unpaid taxes for each month that a return is late, up to 25% of the total unpaid, according to the IRS. Additional penalties can be levied for failing to pay.

The IRS emphasizes that tax extensions are only for filing a tax return and don't provide extra time to pay, so if taxes are owed, then a payment is required at the time the extension is requested to avoid incurring the penalty.

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If a taxpayer is owed a refund , there is no penalty for filing late, although they must file their return within three years to receive their refund.

Taxpayers who have a balance due and can't pay the full amount by April 15 should pay what they can and apply for a payment plan – also known as an installment plan or online payment agreement.

The IRS notes that most applicants are immediately notified of their approval or denial without having to call or write to the IRS.

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There are three ways a taxpayer can request an extension for filing their tax return.

Taxpayers who go to the IRS website to pay taxes they owe using an online option may click on "extension" as the reason for the payment. That will give the taxpayer a confirmation number associated with their extension that can be kept for their records, with no need to file additional forms.

All individual tax filers who use IRS Free File can use the program to request an automatic extension, regardless of their income and at no cost to them. However, there are income requirements and limitations for using IRS Free File to file taxes.

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Taxpayers may also submit Form 4868 , which is an application for automatically extending the amount of time to file an individual income tax return. The form can be filed by mail, online with an IRS e-filing partner, or through a tax professional.

Those submitting the extension form must estimate how much tax is owed for the year on the extension form and subtract taxes already paid for the filing year and the balance owed.

There may be additional time to file available to taxpayers who are serving in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty areas, living outside the U.S., or are affected by certain disaster situations.

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The IRS commonly postpones filing deadlines for taxpayers who reside within specific disaster areas , with relief for both filing and payment.

While the IRS automatically identifies affected taxpayers who live in those areas, those who live or have a business outside the affected area and were affected by the disaster may contact the IRS to request relief.