2 JetBlue planes collide at Boston Logan International Airport

Two JetBlue planes collided on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday morning.

The airline and the Federal Aviation Administration both confirmed the incident.

"A JetBlue aircraft entering a de-icing pad lane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) came into contact with another JetBlue aircraft on an adjacent de-icing pad lane, causing damage to one aircraft’s winglet and the other aircraft’s tail section," a statement to Fox Business said.

No injuries were reported by passengers or crew members on either aircraft, JetBlue said. Both planes will be taken out of service for repairs.

FAA BOSS REACTS TO CALLS TO RAISE PILOTS' MANDATORY RETIREMENT AGE

"Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred," the airline said.

SPIRIT AIRLINES EXPLORES RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS FOLLOWING JETBLUE DEAL COLLAPSE

The flights impacted are JetBlue flight 777 to Las Vegas and JetBlue flight 551 to Orlando. The airline said both will operate on other aircraft following the collision.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FAA's account was consistent with JetBlue's statement. The agency said they will continue to investigate the incident.