Lydia Hu joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) in 2021 as a correspondent. She is based out of the network’s headquarters in New York.

Prior to joining FBN, Hu worked as an investigative reporter at Spectrum News NY1. Hu covered the plight of New York City hospitals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, documenting the struggles of frontline healthcare workers. She also served as a business anchor for the channel’s personal finance platform Money on the 1. In 2019, Hu received a New York Emmy Award for her work on NY1’s original documentary, The New York City Opioid Battle. Before NY1, Hu worked as an investigative reporter and weekend evening anchor at WRBC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hu transitioned into journalism after five years practicing law in Baltimore, Maryland. She has earned a Juris Doctor from University of Baltimore School of Law, a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.