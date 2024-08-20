Expand / Collapse search
Small Hawaii airline grounds flights amid safety inspection

Mokulele Airlines operates inter-island and charter flights throughout Hawaii

A small Hawaii airline had to ground a portion of its fleet over the weekend after a routine maintenance check found inconsistencies in the servicing of one plane’s landing gear.

Mokulele Airlines told customers in a letter on Saturday that the grounding would last from Aug. 17 to at least Aug. 20 as it works to address the findings.

A portion of the airline’s letter read: "during our routine maintenance procedures, we identified potential discrepancies in the documentation of a recent landing gear servicing on one of our aircraft. As a precautionary step to uphold our rigorous safety standards, we've decided to temporarily ground affected aircraft in Hawaii while we conduct thorough inspections."

Mokulele Airlines operates inter-island and charter flights at nine airports across Hawaii.

Mokulele is having travelers fly aboard cargo planes to help ease travel issues while the inspections are ongoing, Hawaii News Now reported.

The airline said it is also working with customers to cover any expenses accrued during the partial grounding.

The airline is expecting to restore its normal operations by Wednesday, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.