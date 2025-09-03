Salesforce cuts 4,000 jobs due to AI, CEO says

Salesforce has cut 4,000 customer support jobs and replaced them with artificial intelligence (AI) agents, CEO Marc Benioff recently said.

Benioff made the comments while discussing how the new technology is impacting the $248 billion computer software company’s headcount during an appearance on "The Logan Bartlett Show" podcast that was published on Friday.

"I was able to rebalance my headcount on my support," Benioff said. "I’ve reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000, because I need less heads."

AI has been a boon for Salesforce, with the firm offering Agentforce and other AI-powered tools to its customers, and for other companies.

"If we were having this conversation a year ago and you were calling Salesforce, there would be 9,000 people that you would be interacting with globally on our service cloud, and they would be managing, creating, reading, updating, deleting data," he said, adding that those same interactions are still happening today, but "50% are with agents, 50% are with humans."

Benioff said that he doesn’t see managing a workforce that combines humans and AI agents as some nightmarish future.

"I don’t think it’s dystopian at all," he said. "This is reality, at least for me."

Fox News Digital reached out to Salesforce for comment about the cuts, but they did not immediately respond.

Benioff’s remarks come just months after he told Bloomberg that AI "is doing 30% to 50% of the work at Salesforce now." Benioff said at the time that areas the company has been using AI to automate include engineering, coding and customer service tasks.

The technology started seeing a significant increase in uptake in the wake of OpenAI releasing its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, spurring major investments and innovations in the sector.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.