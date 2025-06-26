Salesforce boss reveals the stunning amount of work now handled by AI

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff revealed the software company uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform a good deal of its work.

He told Emily Chang, the host of Bloomberg’s "The Circuit with Emily Chang," that AI "is doing 30% to 50% of the work at Salesforce now."

The company has been using AI to automate in areas such as engineering, coding and customer service tasks, according to Benioff.

The CEO told the outlet he thinks that will continue at Salesforce.

SALESFORCE TO ACQUIRE INFORMATICA FOR $8B TO BOOST AI CAPABILITIES

"All of us have to get our head around this idea that AI can do things that before we were doing, and we can move on to do higher-value work," he said in the Bloomberg interview released Thursday.

Benioff acknowledged that AI was "not 100% accurate" but, according to the outlet, said Salesforce has experienced roughly 93% accuracy in its own technology and its work with customers.

"You’ll never see me saying that we’re at 100%, but I think for a lot of the other vendors, maybe they’re at much lower levels because they don’t have as much data and metadata, and they’re not able to kind of put as much information into the model to get to a higher level of accuracy," he told Chang.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Companies have embraced AI in their businesses more and more, with some even saying it will and already doing some work that was previously done by humans.

AI is a "digital labor revolution that is, you know, we’re probably looking at $3 to $12 trillion of digital labor getting deployed," Benioff said to Bloomberg.

AMAZON CEO SAYS AI WILL REDUCE HIS COMPANY'S WORKFORCE

"That digital labor’s going to be everything from AI agents to robots," he continued.

The technology started seeing a significant increase in uptake in the wake of OpenAI releasing its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, spurring major investments and innovations in the sector.

AI has been a boon for Salesforce, with the firm offering Agentforce and other AI-powered tools to its customers, and for other companies.