Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Major Atlanta newspaper eliminating dozens of jobs, scrapping print edition of paper

Last print edition scheduled for Dec. 31 as the 157-year-old paper goes fully digital

close
Adobe Digital Media business president David Wadhwani details how an A.I.-powered assistant interacts with users of the new Adobe Acrobat Studio in an exclusive interview on The Claman Countdown. video

Adobe digital media expert explains how an AI assistant can play multiple roles in PDFs

Adobe Digital Media business president David Wadhwani details how an A.I.-powered assistant interacts with users of the new Adobe Acrobat Studio in an exclusive interview on The Claman Countdown.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) announced Thursday that it will stop publishing a print newspaper at the end of the year, cutting dozens of jobs in the process. 

The last print edition will run on Dec. 31, and the change will "result in the elimination of about 30 full- and part-time jobs involved in designing and distributing the newspaper" as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shifts to digital-only publishing.

"We will begin the new year as a fully digital organization, committed, as always, to being the most essential and engaging news source for the people of Atlanta, Georgia, and the South," President and Publisher Andrew Morse wrote in a letter to subscribers.

NEW YORK TIMES ANNOUNCES IT WILL CLOSE DOWN SPORTS DEPARTMENT AFTER STAFF DEMANDS ANSWERS

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced on Thursday that it will stop publishing a print newspaper at the end of the year, cutting dozens of jobs in the process.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will publish its final print edition on Dec. 31.  (Getty Images)

"This decision now is the best thing we can do in order to make sure the AJC is as relevant for the next 157 years as it has been for the last," Morse added. 

Morse held a town hall with staffers on Thursday to explain the changes, suggesting the move reflects a shift in the media industry as artificial intelligence reshapes online search and news organizations can no longer rely on social media platforms to drive traffic.

"The good news for us is our entire strategy over the past two and a half years has been focused on building direct relationships with customers," Morse told staffers. 

WASHINGTON POST OBITUARY SECTION ON LIFE SUPPORT AS WRITERS TAKE BUYOUTS: REPORT

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced on Thursday that it will stop publishing a print newspaper at the end of the year, cutting dozens of jobs in the process.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced Thursday that it will no longer publish a print newspaper. (iStock)

"The pressure on the business is only accelerating," Morse said. "The fact that we are growing despite those pressures is a testament to the hard work we’ve done, but we have to put all our effort into the future." 

The move underscores the ongoing transformation of local journalism, as legacy papers nationwide face falling ad revenue, declining print subscriptions and the unpredictable impact of artificial intelligence and algorithm-driven news discovery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Business-Layoffs

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will cut about 30 positions.  (Getty / Getty Images)

Morse also told The New York Times that print papers are no longer an efficient way to deliver information. 

"The fact is, printing newspapers and putting them in trucks and driving them around and delivering them on people’s front stoops has not been the most effective way to distribute the news in a very long time," Morse told the Times

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The AJC said circulation peaked at more than 600,000 two decades ago, but only about 40,000 subscribers still receive the print edition.