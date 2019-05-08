Radical middle-class tax relief is ‘third leg’ of reform: Scaramucci

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Republicans should go on the offense and submit a radical tax proposal to Congress.

“The president was talking about a Phase Two of the taxes prior to the midterms where he has to offer more tax relief to the middle class and lower-middle-income communities,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” at the SALT conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. “I think if he does that, that's sort of this third leg of the stool.”

Scaramucci believes that the U.S. economy can grow without a ton of inflation by simplifying the tax code.

“If he were to simplify the tax code for those people, and I know he wants to do that, he's just not sure if he can get it through the Congress the way the Congress is configured right now, that would probably stabilize us in the three zone, 3 percent zone on GDP.”

The U.S. economy grew by 3.2 percent in the first three months of 2019.