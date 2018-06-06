Anthony Scaramucci

Market Correction 2015 – Game Plan for Investors Going Forward

The recent sell-off in equities has been violent, and while it’s natural to be gun shy after such extreme volatility, investors should continue to take the long view. Going forward, the game plan should be to take advantage of dislocations by patiently buying assets that have been disproportionately technically impacted, but not fundamentally impaired.