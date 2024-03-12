Powerball jackpot rises to $559M after no tickets matched winning numbers

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $559 million after no players won the grand prize in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Monday night were: 1, 3, 7, 16, 66 and a red Powerball 5. The Power Play was 5X.

While nobody won the estimated $532 million Monday night, one player in Virginia won $1 million after matching all five white balls.

The grand prize now sits at an estimated $559 million, which carries a one-time cash payout option of $273.3 million.

Winners typically select the cash prize over the annuity option, which is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize. That was the tenth-highest Powerball prize ever won.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game says more than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where they were sold.