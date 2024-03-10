Expand / Collapse search
Powerball continues to grow, jackpot now at an estimated $532M

The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 with a red Powerball number of 16

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $532 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 and a red Powerball 16. The Power Play was 5X.

While nobody won the estimated $521 million jackpot Saturday night, two players — one in Florida and one in New York — won $1 million after matching all five white balls and one other player in Ohio won $2 million after matching the white balls and the Power Play option.

Powerball tickets

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $532 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Saturday night's drawing. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The grand prize now sits at an estimated $532 million, which carries a one-time cash payout option of $260.1 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The next drawing will be held on Monday.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize. That was the 10th-highest Powerball prize ever won.

Powerball

The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 and the red Powerball 16. The Power Play was 5X. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Drawings are held three times per week every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.