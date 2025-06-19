Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Boeing
Published

NTSB issues urgent safety bulletin about engines found in some Boeing 737 Max jets

Bird strikes triggered engine damage on Boeing 737 Max planes that sent smoke into cockpit, cabin

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued an urgent safety recommendation Wednesday to modify jet engines on Boeing’s 737 Max airplanes to prevent smoke from entering the cockpit or cabin in certain scenarios.

The warning comes after two incidents involving Southwest Airlines planes equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines that experienced bird strikes in 2023.

The NTSB said that these CFM engines have a safety feature, called a load reduction device, that can inadvertently damage the oil system of the engines once it activates after a bird strike. The damage can result in smoke forming from hot oil released into the engine and entering the ventilation system and ultimately the cockpit or passenger cabin.

The NTSB investigated an incident in December 2023 involving a Southwest Airlines plane that struck a bird while taking off from New Orleans. The plane landed quickly after "acrid white smoke" filled the cockpit and was so thick that the captain said it was hard to see the instrument panel.

SOUTHWEST ADDS ‘POWERFUL’ COCKPIT ALERT SYSTEM TO DETECT RUNWAY DANGER

a closeup of a Boeing 737 Max airplane engine

A closeup of an engine of a Boeing 737 Max airplane. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File / Reuters Photos)

Another incident nine months earlier involving similar engine damage happened on another Southwest flight from Havana, Cuba, after birds were ingested into an engine shortly after takeoff, resulting in smoke filling the cabin.

In both cases, the flights landed safely, and no one was injured.

A Boeing 737 Max Airplane

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. (REUTERS/Peter Cziborra / Reuters Photos)

The NTSB also recommended evaluating the potential for the same issue with CFM’s LEAP-1A and LEAP-1C engines, which are used on some Airbus A320neo planes and C919 jets made by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China.

CFM is owned by GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

BOEING SHARES SLIDE AFTER AIR INDIA CRASH

The Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing both said they agreed with the NTSB recommendations and have already warned airlines and pilots about the problem.

boeing 737 max

A Boeing 737 Max is displayed during the International Paris Air Show at the Paris Le Bourget Airport, on June 20, 2023.  (Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We advised operators to evaluate their procedures and crew training to ensure they address this potential issue," the FAA said. "When the engine manufacturer develops a permanent mitigation, we will require operators to implement it within an appropriate timeframe."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BA THE BOEING CO. 197.73 -2.53 -1.26%
GE GE AEROSPACE 235.92 +0.25 +0.11%
SAFRY SAFRAN SA 75.03 +0.83 +1.12%
LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 31.17 -0.25 -0.80%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Boeing said that CFM and Boeing "have been working on a software design update." 

Reuters contributed to this report.