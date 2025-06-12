Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Boeing
Published

Boeing shares slide after Air India crash

Flight was headed to London's Gatwick Airport

close
Third Bridge global head of analysts Peter McNally discusses how the Boeing factory workers strike is impacting business on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Boeing strike is a big blow, but it has bigger challenges to face: Peter McNally

Third Bridge global head of analysts Peter McNally discusses how the Boeing factory workers strike is impacting business on 'The Big Money Show.'

Boeing shares fell 5% during premarket trading on Thursday after one of its aircraft operated by Air India crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Air India 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was carrying more than 200 people when it crashed in a civilian area near the Ahmedabad airport. The carrier was headed to Gatwick Airport in the U.K.

Officials have not announced an official death toll, although India's federal health minister said "many people" were killed. Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner, G.S. Malik, told The Associated Press that it "appears there are no survivors." 

Boeing said in a statement that it's in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and "stand ready to support them." 

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran confirmed the crash in a post on X saying, "our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the crash is "heartbreaking beyond words."

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it," Modi wrote in a post on X. "Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Reuters contributed to this report