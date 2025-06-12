Boeing shares slide after Air India crash

Boeing shares fell 5% during premarket trading on Thursday after one of its aircraft operated by Air India crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Air India 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was carrying more than 200 people when it crashed in a civilian area near the Ahmedabad airport. The carrier was headed to Gatwick Airport in the U.K.

Officials have not announced an official death toll, although India's federal health minister said "many people" were killed. Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner, G.S. Malik, told The Associated Press that it "appears there are no survivors."

Boeing said in a statement that it's in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and "stand ready to support them."

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran confirmed the crash in a post on X saying, "our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the crash is "heartbreaking beyond words."

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it," Modi wrote in a post on X. "Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Reuters contributed to this report