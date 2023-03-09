Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama just before CEO testifies

Hours before Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before Congress on Thursday, another of the rail operator's trains derailed in Alabama.

Around 30 train cars came off the tracks in Calhoun County, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

"There are no injuries and no reports of leaks of hazmat also, we have no road blockages," it said in a Facebook post.

Norfolk Southern told FOX Business in an emailed statement that the incident occurred in Piedmont.

It was reportedly in a wooded area near Iron City Motorway and Angel Road, according to WBRC.

It happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the White Plains area, where it is reportedly raining.

Norfolk Southern responded and was working with the agency, which is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. local time to provide additional updates.

"The train originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and it was traveling westbound to Meridian, Mississippi," Norfolk Southern said.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to FOX Business' multiple requests for comment.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.