Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Transportation

Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama just before CEO testifies

Alabama county officials say 30 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed

close
Dashcam video from Springfield, Ohio captured the moment a Norfolk Southern train derailed Sunday. (Timothy Taylor via Storyful) video

Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio caught on dashcam video

Dashcam video from Springfield, Ohio captured the moment a Norfolk Southern train derailed Sunday. (Timothy Taylor via Storyful)

Hours before Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before Congress on Thursday, another of the rail operator's trains derailed in Alabama

Around 30 train cars came off the tracks in Calhoun County, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. 

"There are no injuries and no reports of leaks of hazmat also, we have no road blockages," it said in a Facebook post. 

Norfolk Southern told FOX Business in an emailed statement that the incident occurred in Piedmont. 

CSX TRAIN DERAILED BY WEST VIRGINIA ROCK SLIDE, CAUSING DIESEL FUEL SPILL

Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio

A Norfolk Southern train passes underneath a bridge on Feb. 25, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw

Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw testifies on the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment before a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 9, 2023.  (REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert / Reuters Photos)

It was reportedly in a wooded area near Iron City Motorway and Angel Road, according to WBRC. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NSC NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP. 213.59 -2.70 -1.25%

It happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the White Plains area, where it is reportedly raining.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Norfolk Southern logo on a phone screen

In this photo illustration, the Norfolk Southern logo is seen on a smartphone screen.  (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Norfolk Southern responded and was working with the agency, which is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. local time to provide additional updates. 

"The train originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and it was traveling westbound to Meridian, Mississippi," Norfolk Southern said.

A Norfolk Southern building in Virginia

A Norfolk Southern building in Virginia. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to FOX Business' multiple requests for comment.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.