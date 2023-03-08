Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Transportation

CSX train derailed by West Virginia rock slide, causing diesel fuel spill

Officials say 3 injured in CSX train derailment near Sandstone, West Virginia, prompting New River cleanup

close
Dashcam video from Springfield, Ohio captured the moment a Norfolk Southern train derailed Sunday. (Timothy Taylor via Storyful) video

Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio caught on dashcam video

Dashcam video from Springfield, Ohio captured the moment a Norfolk Southern train derailed Sunday. (Timothy Taylor via Storyful)

Transport company CSX says one of its empty coal trains has derailed Wednesday after striking a rock slide in West Virginia, causing a fire and spillage of an "unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil" from its locomotives. 

The incident happened just before 5 a.m, in what state officials described as a "somewhat remote" area south of Sandstone, inside the New River National Park and Preserve. 

"The derailment injured three crew members, caused parts of the train to catch fire, and sent at least one locomotive and one fuel tank into the New River," the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said in a statement, adding that public water systems downstream and local health departments have been notified. 

CSX said the crew members are being "treated for non-life-threatening injuries" and "preliminary information indicates that all four of the train’s locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed." 

MOMENT NORFOLK SOUTHERN TRAIN DERAILS IN OHIO CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO 

CSX freight train in West Virginia

A CSX freight train crosses the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia on Oct. 16, 2012. A CSX train derailed near Sandstone on Wednesday. (Reuters/Gary Cameron / Reuters Photos)

"An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled from the derailed locomotives and environmental measures will be deployed in the New River for containment," the company added. 

"There were no hazardous materials being transported by this train. The incident posed no danger to the public," CSX also said. "We greatly appreciate the swift actions of the local first responders in Sandstone that rendered aide to our valued crew members." 

NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES 6-POINT SAFETY PLAN IN WAKE OF OHIO TOXIC TRAIN DERAILMENT 

A CSX transportation freight train in Kentucky

A CSX Transportation Inc. freight train is pictured in Louisville, Kentucky on Sept. 14, 2022. The transport company said Wednesday that the West Virginia derailment pose (Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Emergency Management Division said "CSX owns twelve feet from the middle of the track to either side and will be responsible for cleanup." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield Township, Ohio

The site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Springfield Township, Ohio, on March 4. The CSX train is the latest to derail in the U.S. in recent days. (Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP / AP Newsroom)

"The company is sending a spill response unit that will coordinate with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on mitigation and remediation efforts," it added. 

The derailment follows two involving Norfolk Southern trains in Ohio, one of which has become a toxic disaster. 