Microsoft, Amazon meet with White House as 500,000 cybersecurity jobs unfilled

President Biden on Wednesday afternoon will host a White House meeting focusing on cybersecurity with the leaders of several industries.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will be among the executives representing the tech sector.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, will represent he financial community.

Other industries represented will be insurance, energy and education.

"The President recognizes that the escalating cyber threats we face require a whole nation effort, and this meeting will highlight the scope of the challenge we face, but also the opportunities so it's really a call to action," according to a senior administrative official.

Among the topics to be discussed will be ransomware and the ability to purchase secure technology.

In the fight against hackers and cyber attacks, there are 500,000 cybersecurity jobs which remain unfilled.

The meeting comes amid a slew of cyberattacks on U.S. companies and government entities in recent months, including the State Department, the Colonial Pipeline, JBS, Electronic Arts and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The administration in May said it planned to launch a task force aimed at cracking down on hackers responsible for ransomware attacks after the Colonial attack.

Following the meeting with Biden, participants will join smaller meetings with various members of the president's cabinet and national security team for more informal discussions.