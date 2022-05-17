Miami mayor invites Elon Musk, tech CEOs to move businesses to 'place of freedom'

With companies like Microsoft, Apple and Cisco potentially looking at making Miami their new office homes, the city’s mayor is also making a pitch to Twitter amid Elon Musk's buyout deal.

"I think what the predominant sort of message is: Miami is a place of freedom, a place where people fled oppression," Mayor Francis Suarez said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"Whether it's from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, of course," the mayor continued, "we realize that government taking to its full extension, the only equality it creates is equal misery."

Mayor Suarez attended the All-In Summit on Monday where Musk discussed his Twitter takeover and the need for transparency on the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

"We're leading the nation now in thought conferences," Mayor Suarez told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "We're fundamentally American and free-market in our city."

Miami’s mayor claimed the city’s already seen a "tremendous" amount of migration from Silicon Valley to the Sunshine State.

"Not only big companies, but small companies," Suarez explained, "individuals who are sort of fleeing a high-tax environment, an environment where there is rampant homelessness and crime, and [coming] to a place that has kept taxes to the lowest level since the 1950s; we've kept our homicide rate down."

Another incentive for companies, according to the mayor, is Miami’s ability to lean into sports and pop culture. The city recently hosted the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and announced a bid for the FIFA World Cup.

"We're focusing on the fundamentals, and it's creating a tremendous amount of prosperity... We're number one in the nation in wage growth," Suarez said.

Miami has created a "recipe for success" to attract creators and innovators, Suarez noted.

"We think that a prosperous city is one where there's low crime and there's low homelessness, which has turned out to be the case," he said. "So that's our recipe for success. It's actually quite simple."