Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Miami mayor invites Elon Musk, tech CEOs to move businesses to 'place of freedom'

Musk discussed number of fake accounts on Twitter at Miami tech conference Monday

close
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez pitches his city as tech companies’ new headquarters, claiming the city is ‘fundamentally American and free market.’ video

Mayor Suarez to tech CEOs: Miami is a ‘place of freedom’

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez pitches his city as tech companies’ new headquarters, claiming the city is ‘fundamentally American and free market.’

With companies like Microsoft, Apple and Cisco potentially looking at making Miami their new office homes, the city’s mayor is also making a pitch to Twitter amid Elon Musk's buyout deal.

"I think what the predominant sort of message is: Miami is a place of freedom, a place where people fled oppression," Mayor Francis Suarez said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"Whether it's from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, of course," the mayor continued, "we realize that government taking to its full extension, the only equality it creates is equal misery."

Mayor Suarez attended the All-In Summit on Monday where Musk discussed his Twitter takeover and the need for transparency on the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

MUSK'S EMOJI RESPONSE TO TWITTER'S CEO THREAD ON SPAM SAYS IT ALL

"We're leading the nation now in thought conferences," Mayor Suarez told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "We're fundamentally American and free-market in our city."

Split photo of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (left) and Elon Musk (right)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez encourages Elon Musk and other tech CEOs to move operations to a "place of freedom," a city that's "fundamentally American and free-market" on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Getty Images)

Miami’s mayor claimed the city’s already seen a "tremendous" amount of migration from Silicon Valley to the Sunshine State.

"Not only big companies, but small companies," Suarez explained, "individuals who are sort of fleeing a high-tax environment, an environment where there is rampant homelessness and crime, and [coming] to a place that has kept taxes to the lowest level since the 1950s; we've kept our homicide rate down."

Another incentive for companies, according to the mayor, is Miami’s ability to lean into sports and pop culture. The city recently hosted the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and announced a bid for the FIFA World Cup.

"We're focusing on the fundamentals, and it's creating a tremendous amount of prosperity... We're number one in the nation in wage growth," Suarez said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses the incentives for technology companies moving their offices to the Sunshine State. video

Miami mayor on Silicon Valley’s ‘great migration’ to Florida

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses the incentives for technology companies moving their offices to the Sunshine State.

Miami has created a "recipe for success" to attract creators and innovators, Suarez noted.

"We think that a prosperous city is one where there's low crime and there's low homelessness, which has turned out to be the case," he said. "So that's our recipe for success. It's actually quite simple."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS