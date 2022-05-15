Elon Musk says Twitter 'manipulating' users, issues a how-to on fixing your feed

Elon Musk warned Twitter users that they are "being manipulated" and advised them to turn off Twitter's algorithmic feed generator Saturday night.

The billionaire Tesla founder, who is currently in the process of purchasing Twitter, points out the social media giant currently offers users two versions of their feed, known as "Latest Tweets" and "Home." The latter are generated by Twitter's algorithm, while the former shows tweets from followed accounts in the order they are sent.

Musk advised users to switch to "Latest Tweet" immediately.

MUSK SAYS TWITTER HAS ACCUSED HIM OF VIOLATING NDA AFTER HE TWEETED THEIR BOT REVIEW PROCESS

Musk announced his intentions to purchase Twitter last month after criticizing the company's lack of commitment to free speech. He says he will take the company private after the purchase.

The purchase was briefly thrown up in the air on Friday when Musk tweeted that the deal was "on hold" following a report that bot accounts comprised less than 5% of users on Twitter. Combating bots and spam was another major reason Musk cited for his purchase.

He later tweeted that he was still committed to the acquisition, however.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk confirmed last week that he would allow former President Donald Trump to return to Twitter once the purchase is complete. Trump has previously stated that he would not return to Twitter even if given the chance, however, preferring to stay on his "Truth Social" site.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News on April 25. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it, and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."