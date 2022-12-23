Expand / Collapse search
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29

It could be a very Merry Christmas if someone hits Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot.

The top prize up for grabs is worth $510 million.

The cash value comes to $266.8 million.

The numbers picked were:  15, 21, 32, 38, 62   Gold mega Ball: 8  Megaplier:  4x

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

Mega Millions ticket

Man fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif. ((AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File) / AP Newsroom)

If Friday night’s drawing produces one or more winning tickets, the estimated prize would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 4, 33, 36 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 17. 

Mega Million lottery

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets in New York City.  ((Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress) / Getty Images)

ISLANDERS HIT JACKPOT WITH LOTTO APP JACKPOCKET

Ticket holders in four states – Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas – will celebrate the holidays with $1 million wins after the December 20 drawing, as their tickets matched the five white balls to take home the game’s second-tier prize.

Player fills out a Mega Millions slip

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. 