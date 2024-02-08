Masked California thief caught on video brazenly taking dozens of iPhones from Apple Store

A thief in California committed a brazen, daytime robbery at an Apple Store before walking past a police vehicle and into a getaway car, video shows.

In the video, a masked man wearing all black clothing goes from table to table, ripping phones from their display and placing them into his pockets. In the approximate 45-second clip, he takes dozens of phones, which cost hundreds of dollars each. Witnesses watch and the person recording the video follows closely behind the individual as he exits the store and brushes against a police cruiser before getting into a black Hyundai.

The Emeryville Police Department said the theft happened at the Apple Store in Emeryville in the East Bay, less than five miles from Oakland, KRON reported.

Emeryville police told the outlet that nobody was injured during the theft, which happened at 10:27 a.m. Monday.

WISCONSIN MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING OVER $90K IN CALCULATORS FROM TARGET STORES ACROSS THE US

Fox News Digital reached out to the Emeryville Police Department for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 187.97 -1.44 -0.76%

FORMER APPLE CEO COMPARES THIS 'EXTRAORDINARY' NEW PRODUCT TO THE INVENTION OF THE IPHONE

EPD also clarified the police vehicle in the video was a "ghost car," which they said is used to deter crime. The vehicle did not have any officers inside, they said.

"The police vehicle out front of the store is the department’s ‘ghost car’ which is parked at various locations to be a police presence, to try and prevent criminal activity. No EPD Officer was present was [sic] this crime occurred," EPD said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video garnered more than 10 million views on TikTok and X, in total, as of Thursday morning.

According to the E’Ville Eye, the Apple Store in the video was closed for several months last year but reopened in January.