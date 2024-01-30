Wisconsin man arrested for allegedly stealing over $90K in calculators from Target stores across the US

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $90,000 worth of calculators from Target stores across Indiana and several other states, according to Fox 59 Indianapolis.

Frank Covington, 33, of Wisconsin, was arrested over the weekend and charged with several felonies after police discovered over 20 graphing calculators allegedly stolen from an Indiana-based Target store in the back of his car, according to arrest records.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Fishers Police Department were called to a Target store for a theft in progress.

Shortly after, a car matching the suspect's description and being driven by Covington was pulled over by police.

DYING 'WIZARD OF OZ' RUBY SLIPPERS THIEF GETS NO JAIL TIME

While officers were detaining Covington, they reported finding a magnetic device often used in retail thefts inside his pants pocket, but that was just the beginning.

Inside his car, police found 26 graphing calculators, a large amount of unused Target bags, a stack of cards with Target aisle numbers listed, and a receipt from a Target in West Milwaukee.

Officers stated that Covington admitted that the calculators were stolen and that he’d taken them from multiple Target stores. He also told officers he didn’t want to talk about how he ended up in Indiana and that he was driving a rental car.

LONG ISLAND MAN JUMPS ONTO ROLEX THIEF'S CAR HOOD FOLLOWING FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE DEAL GONE WRONG

A national records check also revealed that Covington had an active warrant for his arrest out of Wisconsin. He was taken into police custody and told officers he collects calculators but didn’t know where he kept them before requesting a lawyer.

Officers later spoke with Target’s loss prevention program, who said Covington was the suspect in multiple thefts from Georgia to Indiana in recent days. He reportedly stole calculators from several other Indiana Target locations.

According to Target’s records, in total, Covington is suspected of stealing $90,000 worth of calculators from Target stores across the United States since December 2021.

Covington's criminal history showed he has two misdemeanors and two felony charges for theft/robbery in Georgia, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Covington was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and arrested for felony theft where value is between $750 to $50,000, felony theft with a prior theft conviction and a misdemeanor theft.

FOX Business reached out to the Fisher's Police Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.