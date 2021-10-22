Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

California port chief: 'Fragile' supply chain needs investment, 'full-court press' to attract workers

Port of Long Beach transitions to 24/7 schedule

close
Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero says the supply chain needs maritime infrastructure and a strong workforce. video

Supply chain needs investment: Port of Long Beach exec. director

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero says the supply chain needs maritime infrastructure and a strong workforce.

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero claimed an already "fragile" supply chain was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"I think the root of the problem was the COVID-19 pandemic that was presented to the world in early 2020," Cordero told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

"This industry is not immune from any other industry in terms of what occurred: the shutdowns, the lack of labor and all that was involved in this very, very tragic health pandemic that we've had," he continued.

According to Cordero, labor and infrastructure investments remain the key to getting the supply chain to operate at its highest efficiency.

RECORD BACKLOG OF SHIPS AT CALIFORNIA PORTS AMID SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS

"The supply chain has been fragile all along," Cordero admitted. "Many of us here have been advocating for investment and infrastructure, not just in health and roads and bridges, but in maritime infrastructure."

His comments come as the number of ships waiting to enter two of California’s busiest ports hit a record on Monday as labor shortages wreak havoc on the global supply chain.

Container ships waiting to enter and unload at Port of Long Beach on October 16, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cordero says progress is being made as key players within the supply chain collaborate to find ways to recruit more workers.

"Crisis brings opportunities," he said. "What needs to be had is a full-court press in terms of how we attract that labor force."

Running the ports 24/7 has been helpful amid the labor shortage, Cordero noted.

"I'm very comforted by the fact that we're talking to major companies who are interested in moving their cargo in off-peak hours," he explained.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

By mid-2022, Cordero predicted, ports shouldn’t be experiencing the same backlog that they are currently.

close
Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero argues the shipping industry was impacted like any other during the pandemic. video

California port director: Root of supply chain problems is COVID pandemic

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero argues the shipping industry was impacted like any other during the pandemic.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel here in terms of the type of bottlenecks we're seeing right now," he said. "So I'm more optimistic. But again, it's unpredictable."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Alicia Warren contributed to this report.