California port chief: 'Fragile' supply chain needs investment, 'full-court press' to attract workers

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero claimed an already "fragile" supply chain was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"I think the root of the problem was the COVID-19 pandemic that was presented to the world in early 2020," Cordero told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

"This industry is not immune from any other industry in terms of what occurred: the shutdowns, the lack of labor and all that was involved in this very, very tragic health pandemic that we've had," he continued.

According to Cordero, labor and infrastructure investments remain the key to getting the supply chain to operate at its highest efficiency.

"The supply chain has been fragile all along," Cordero admitted. "Many of us here have been advocating for investment and infrastructure, not just in health and roads and bridges, but in maritime infrastructure."

His comments come as the number of ships waiting to enter two of California ’s busiest ports hit a record on Monday as labor shortages wreak havoc on the global supply chain.

Cordero says progress is being made as key players within the supply chain collaborate to find ways to recruit more workers.

"Crisis brings opportunities," he said. "What needs to be had is a full-court press in terms of how we attract that labor force."

Running the ports 24/7 has been helpful amid the labor shortage, Cordero noted.

"I'm very comforted by the fact that we're talking to major companies who are interested in moving their cargo in off-peak hours," he explained.

By mid-2022, Cordero predicted, ports shouldn’t be experiencing the same backlog that they are currently.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel here in terms of the type of bottlenecks we're seeing right now," he said. "So I'm more optimistic. But again, it's unpredictable."

