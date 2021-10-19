Record backlog of ships at California ports amid supply chain crisis

The number of ships waiting to enter two of California’s busiest ports hit a record on Monday as labor shortages wreak havoc on the global supply chain.

According to data from the Marine Exchange, a total of 157 ships are waiting at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. As of Monday, 100 ships are at anchor and 57 are at berths as the U.S. grapples to find a solution to the situation.

The global supply chain shortage is the latest crisis to impact the country’s economy after being rattled and nearly dismantled by the COVID-19 pandemic. During a statement last week, President Biden asked the private sector businesses to "step up" and assist the administration’s efforts to address the supply chain situation ahead of the holiday season.

BUTTIGIEG SAYS SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS ‘WILL CONTINUE INTO NEXT YEAR’

Biden’s push coincided with the White House’s announcement that the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will shift to 24/7 operations to clear a cargo backlog.

"We’ve drafted in people off of their maternity leave or paternity leave to help the situation, but we haven’t really talked to the truckers that are going to have to take those cartons or crates where they need to be going," RFD TV’s "The Cow Guy" Scott Shellady told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney Tuesday while addressing the shortage.

As the backlog grows in the California ports due to a record number of container ships waiting at sea, the Port of Savannah is starting to see congestion as nearly two dozen ships wait off the Georgia coast.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Retailers and the White House issued a stark warning to consumers with regards to holiday shopping, urging those to buy gifts early as the shipping crisis stifles production.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report