Southwest flyer's photo shows line of passengers sitting in wheelchairs, claims 'pre-boarding scam'

A Southwest Airlines passenger claims several flyers may have found a way to take advantage of the carrier's wheelchair policy in order to be first in line to board a plane.

The passenger, Paul, who goes by @trendready on Twitter and was waiting to board a flight, claimed that there is a "pre-boarding scam" after witnessing 20 passengers requesting wheelchair assistance for a flight over the weekend.

"Pre-boarding scam at @SouthwestAir 20 passengers boarding using a wheelchair and probably only three need one to deplane," he tweeted Saturday alongside an image of several individuals sitting in wheelchairs at a terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

However, the carrier noted that its policies comply with the law and that "many disabilities aren't visible."

NEARLY 1,600 FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS ALREADY TRACKED, WITH UNITED AIRLINES MOST IMPACTED

The flight was canceled, according to his Twitter feed. However, when Paul was rebooked on a flight on Sunday, he allegedly saw a similar situation, according to Twitter. He claimed that 14 people on this trip requested wheelchairs, but only six used them to deplane.

"The wheelchair scam continues this morning. How do [sic] a family of 'C' boarding Pre-board? Get grandma to sit in a wheelchair. Now the whole family (5) gets to accompany her," he continued.

Paul then posted an image of the woman standing up and allegedly walking onto the plane.

Southwest told Paul on Twitter that its pre-boarding policy is in compliance with Air Carrier Access Act (ACCA) requirements and works "to provide appropriate accommodations" for everyone that flies with them.

According to the DOT, the ACCA is "a law that makes it illegal for airlines to discriminate against passengers because of their disability."

UNITED CEO SCOTT KIRBY SLAMS FAA FOR FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS

Another spokesperson for the airline also tweeted at the frustrated passenger saying that the carrier works hard "to maintain the integrity of the boarding process" and that "since many disabilities aren't visible, we're unable to question the validity of preboarding requests."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Another Twitter user, who said they have autism and require pre-boarding, also claimed they faced a similar situation while in Atlanta.

"Onetime at ATL there was about 20 chairs and when they found out they were taking walkers first, just about all of them stood," the user wrote.

Representatives for Southwest Airlines did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.