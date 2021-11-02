Los Angeles railroad lined with homeless encampments sees rash of cargo container burglaries

The backlog of cargo containers making their way from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach saw widespread burglaries as they were carried on trains through an area of tracks lined by homeless encampments.

Thousands of boxes were seen laying near the train tracks "as far as the eye could see" in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Park, NBC4 reported . A FedEx container and several others had their doors wide open and boxes tipping over.

The area is lined by homeless encampments on either side of the tracks. The outlet also spotted two men jumping off of a moving train and carrying what appeared to be bolt cutters.

Union Pacific said it is aware of the theft and is working with local police on the matter, according to NBC4. The transport company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment Tuesday.

The incident comes as the supply chain crisis continues, with 77 container ships anchored off shore of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Monday.

President Biden said last month that after negotiations, the ports would operate 24 hours a day to alleviate the crisis.

"After weeks of negotiation and working with my team and with the major union and retailers and freight movers, the Ports of Los Angeles — the Port of Los Angeles announced today that it’s going to be — begin operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This follows the Port of Long Beach’s commitment to 24/7 that it announced just weeks ago," he said from the East Room on Oct. 13 .

But the ports say they can’t currently operate all hours of the day until trucking companies and warehouses also increase their hours of operation, NBC4 reported. In the meantime, cargo containers are in safe locations, according to a port official.