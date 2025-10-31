Largest US airlines raise pressure on Dems to 'pass a clean CR' and end shutdown

The four largest U.S. airlines are now adding pressure on Democrats to "pass a clean CR" and reopen the government as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers and air traffic controllers are going without pay.

The push from United, Delta, American and Southwest comes after Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked Republicans’ 13th attempt to reopen the government during the ongoing shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had tried to advance the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) and was again foiled by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic caucus.

"It has been 30 days — I also think it is time to pass a clean CR," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told reporters on Thursday after meeting with Vice President JD Vance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other aviation leaders at the White House. "Use that as the opportunity to get into a room behind closed doors and negotiate hard on the real and substantive issues that the American people want our politicians on both sides of the aisle to solve."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVOKES APPROVAL OF 13 MEXICAN AIRLINE ROUTES TO US

"The quickest way to end this shutdown and get these workers paid is by passing a clean continuing resolution (CR)," American Airlines said in a statement to USA Today. "A prolonged shutdown will lead to more delays and cancellations — and the American people, especially during the busy holiday season, deserve better."

The news outlet quoted Southwest Airlines as calling for Congress to "immediately resolve its impasse and resume normal government operations."

"The public expects and deserves to travel in a system in which air traffic controllers and federal safety and security employees are paid in a timely fashion," the company reportedly added. "We ask Congress to adopt a clean continuing resolution."

MAJOR US AIRPORTS FACE GROUND STOPS AND FLIGHT DELAYS AMID ONGOING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Delta Air Lines also said it "implores Congress to immediately pass a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government" so federal employees that work in aviation can be paid again.

Failure to reopen the government on Tuesday came as air traffic controllers missed their first full paychecks. The military is set to miss its first full payday on Friday. Then there is the looming cliff for federal nutrition benefits on Saturday — the same day as open enrollment begins nationwide for Obamacare.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business has reached out to American Airlines, Southwest and Delta for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Miller contributed to this report.