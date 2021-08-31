IRS: Truckers required to pay heavy highway vehicle use tax by Aug. 31

Long-haul truckers and bus drivers need to file the heavy highway vehicle use tax return form – and pay the annual fee for operating a vehicle that weighs 55,000 pounds or more – by Aug. 31, the IRS said.

The agency urged all taxpayers who file Form 2290 to do so electronically as it copes with a backlog of unprocessed tax returns. Individuals that own 25 or more heavy trucks or buses are required to file electronically.

BIDEN'S PLANNED CAPITAL GAINS TAX HIKE COULD SLASH US REVENUE BY $33B

Taxpayers can make the payment several different ways, including: credit card or debt card, electronic funds withdrawal, electronic federal tax payment system, check or money order.

If taxpayers are unsure whether they must file this particular form, they can figure it out using the IRS' online portal "Do I Need to Pay the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax?" In order to determine whether or not your vehicle is subjected to the highway tax, you will need to calculate the taxable gross weight and identify the month the vehicle was first used during the tax period (which began on July 1, 2019, and ended June 30, 2020).

The tax is typically applied to any self-propelled vehicle designed to carry a load over public highways, whether or not also designed to perform other functions, according to the IRS. Examples include trucks, truck tractors and buses. Vans, pickup trucks, panel trucks and similar trucks are often not subject to this tax because they have a gross weight that's less than 55,000 pounds.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In order to file the heavy highway vehicle use tax, motorists are required to include an employer identification number – rather than a Social Security number. Individuals without an employer identification number can apply online . They will also need to include the vehicle identification number per each vehicle, as well as the taxable gross weight of each vehicle.