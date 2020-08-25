Expand / Collapse search
IRS takes steps to solve stimulus check troubles

The agency will reportedly hire thousands to help handle economic impact payment correspondence

Increased jobless claims should urge Congress to pass stimulus: Tyler Goodspeed

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Tyler Goodspeed on the latest jobless claims, a potential next round of coronavirus stimulus and economic recovery in the U.S.

The IRS intends to hire thousands of people to help ensure American households receive their economic impact payments and collect all of the cash they are eligible for.

In an update on operations detailed by staff members of the House Ways and Means Committee, the tax agency reportedly plans to hire 5,000 seasonal employees between now and January. The first group of people are expected to start next month.

According to the note, the additional staffers are needed to address an influx in correspondence regarding economic impact payments.

A spokesperson for the IRS did not immediately return FOX Business’s request for comment.

The memo was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service said earlier this month it would step in to help resolve certain stimulus payment problems for those who received incorrect amounts or are missing the money altogether.

The IRS also recently reopened the window for some individuals to enter information about qualifying dependents in order to receive the $500 dependent payments this year.

Some people, however, will still have to wait until they file their 2021 return in order to receive the correct amount.

The agency came under fire from lawmakers who said earlier this month that as many as 35 million Americans had yet to receive their economic impact payments.

Meanwhile, lawmakers were debating the terms of another stimulus package, which included an additional direct payment. Both Republicans and Democrats have broadly proposed giving households another round of $1,200 checks. However, stimulus talks broke down over other policy disagreements and have yet to resume.

