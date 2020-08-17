IRS reopens window for people to claim missing $500 stimulus payments

In an effort to ensure more Americans receive their economic impact payments in the amounts fully owed them, the IRS announced it will allow individuals to use its non-filer tool through the end of next month.

From Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, people who are missing $500 for eligible dependents can use the non-filer tool in order to claim that money.

Those who fail to meet the deadline will have to wait until next year to receive the remainder of what they are owed.

Individuals who may find themselves in a situation where they did not receive the $500 for their dependents generally include people who are not required to file tax returns.

"Given the extremely high demand for EIP assistance, we have continued to prioritize and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment,” IRS commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement. “To help with this, we are allocating additional IRS resources to ensure eligible recipients receive their full payments during this challenging time."

The IRS said people who provide their information during the specified window can expect to receive their payments by mid-October.

Individuals who provided their information in May do not need to take any further action, and can also expect to receive their cash by the fall.

The tax agency also reminded people who did not yet receive an economic impact payment at all that they may need to fill out the non-filers tool by Oct. 15 in order to receive the check this year.

