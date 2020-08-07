Missing stimulus check? Lawmakers worry some may be ‘left behind’ future efforts

Some Americans are still missing their coronavirus stimulus checks, even as lawmakers try to reach a deal on a second round of direct payments.

In a letter recently sent to the Treasury Department and the IRS, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., urged the agencies to promptly send cash to as many as 35 million people who have yet to receive it.

Between June 3 and July 15, lawmakers claim the government sent out just 1.5 million payments, which would indicate it made little progress toward chipping away at its backlog.

And unless these people receive their checks soon, they could miss a potential second round of payments, too.

“We are deeply concerned that, unless Treasury takes prompt action to correct flaws in its programming and methodology, these Americans will continue to be left behind by subsequent payment efforts,” lawmakers wrote. “Given the unprecedented burdens facing American families today, such an outcome would be inexcusable.”

The government has, however, made some improvements in terms of addressing outstanding issues.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the IRS started sending out $500 dependent payments to some individuals this week whose initial checks did not include them.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service will also begin working with the IRS as a means to resolve a number of economic impact payment issues, for individuals who received checks for incorrect amounts or did not receive money at all. Eligible individuals can submit a claim to the agency beginning next week, more details on how to resolve issues are expected to be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, discussions about a stimulus package – including proposals for more direct payments – broke down on Capitol Hill on Friday. White House officials and Democrats indicated there were major issues that they have so far been unable to reach compromises on.

