IRS proposes new reporting program for workers who earn tips

Many service industry workers, like those in restaurants, rely on tips to supplement their hourly pay, which is usually below minimum wage.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking public comment on a proposed tip reporting program between the tax agency and employers in service industries. 

On Monday, the agency issued a notice that contains a proposed procedure to establish the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program. The program would be voluntary and is designed to "take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance," the agency said. 

IRS tip reporting

Unrecognizable waitress counts out tips or a customer's payment while working in a restaurant. The IRS on Monday issued a notice regarding a proposed tip reporting program.  (iStock / iStock)

The SITCA would replace other reporting programs, the IRS said. 

The monitoring of employer compliance will be based on annual tip revenue and charge tip data from an employer’s point-of-sale system. 

Participating employers would have to submit an annual report after the close of the calendar year, which reduces the need for compliance reviews by the IRS.

Magnifying glass on IRS website

In this photo illustration, the homepage of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website seen on a computer screen through a magnifying glass. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Those who want to provide feedback and public comment on the matter must do so by May 7. 

The IRS previously proposed new rules on reporting payments over $600 received via Venmo and PayPal, but has since delayed implementation