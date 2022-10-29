Former All-Pro receiver leaves $1,000 tip at Tennessee IHOP

Expand / Collapse search
Chad Johnson, aka "Chad Ochocinco," had never been to Knoxville, Tennessee, before, so he had to leave his mark.

While visiting a local IHOP before the Vols hosted the Kentucky Wildcats, the six-time Pro Bowler left a $1,000 tip for his server.

Ochocinco warming up

Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on November 25, 2010, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The original bill cost just a hair over 14 dollars, meaning the tip was at least a 7,100% gratuity.

"It’s my first time in the Ville," Johnson wrote on the receipt. "Going to the game tonight, but I don’t know the Rocky Top song," Johnson wrote on the receipt.

He also wrote "I love you" on the bottom.

The IHOP is located on Merchants Center Boulevard.

Chad Johnson in game

Wide receiver Chad Johnson #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals points to the sideline during a National Football League game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bengals defeated the Steelers (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Johnson was a two-time First-Team All Pro, finishing his career with 11,059 receiving yards on 766 catches, 67 of them touchdowns.

He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.