Former All-Pro receiver leaves $1,000 tip at Tennessee IHOP

Chad Johnson, aka "Chad Ochocinco," had never been to Knoxville, Tennessee, before, so he had to leave his mark.

While visiting a local IHOP before the Vols hosted the Kentucky Wildcats, the six-time Pro Bowler left a $1,000 tip for his server.

The original bill cost just a hair over 14 dollars, meaning the tip was at least a 7,100% gratuity.

"It’s my first time in the Ville," Johnson wrote on the receipt. "Going to the game tonight, but I don’t know the Rocky Top song," Johnson wrote on the receipt.

He also wrote "I love you" on the bottom.

The IHOP is located on Merchants Center Boulevard.

Johnson was a two-time First-Team All Pro, finishing his career with 11,059 receiving yards on 766 catches, 67 of them touchdowns.

He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.