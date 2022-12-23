IRS delays new tax-reporting rule on Venmo, PayPal payments over $600

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday said that it is delaying by one year a new tax reporting requirement targeting Americans who made more than $600 online through third-party payment apps like Venmo or PayPal.

"The IRS and Treasury heard a number of concerns regarding the timeline of implementation of these changes under the American Rescue Plan," said Doug O'Donnell, the acting IRS commissioner. "To help smooth the transition and ensure clarity for taxpayers, tax professionals and industry, the IRS will delay implementation of the 1099-K changes."

The delay comes after fierce backlash from Republican lawmakers, small business owners and tax professionals to the lower reporting requirement.

The rule change – approved by Democrats in March 2021 with the passage of the American Rescue Plan – would have required payments platforms including Venmo, PayPal, Etsy and Airbnb to send Form 1099-K to the IRS and users if their transactions totaled more than $600 over the course of the year. Previously, the payment apps were required to send users Form 1099-K if their gross income exceeded $20,000 or they had 200 separate transactions within a calendar year.

