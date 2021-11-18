Unemployment claims drop to fresh pandemic low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a new pandemic low last week as the job market continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Nov. 13 fell to 268,000 from a revised 269,000 a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had projected the number of first-time filings to decline to 260,000.

It marked the best level of jobless claims since March 14, 2020, when there were 256,000 applicants just as COVID-19 began to shut down the nation's economy. Still, the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits remains slightly above the 2019 weekly average of 218,000.

