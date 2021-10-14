Expand / Collapse search
Inflation

Producer inflation sets record for sixth straight month

Producer prices jumped 8.6% annually in September

Kudlow: Inflation, supply chain disruptions plaguing America

Larry Kudlow discusses worker shortages and more in Biden's economy 

Producer prices rose at the fastest annual pace on record for the sixth straight month in September as supply-chain bottlenecks and materials shortages continued to drive costs higher. 

The producer price index for final demand surged 8.6% year over year, according to the Labor Department. The reading was below the 8.7% increase that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. Producer prices rose 8.3% year over year in August. 

Prices jumped 0.5% in September, slowing from the 0.7% increase in August. Economists were expecting a 0.6% rise. 

Almost 80% of the September increase was due to final demand goods prices rising1.3%, which was the largest gain since May. Forty percent of the increase was due to a 2.8% rise in prices for final energy demand. 

Prices for final demand services edged up 0.2% last month, making for the ninth consecutive monthly increase. More than two-thirds of the increase was due to an 11.6% rise in fuels and lubricants for retailing.

Core producer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 6.8% annually and 0.2% in September. Economists were expecting increases of 7.1% and 0.5%, respectively. The annual increase was the largest since the data set began in August 2014. 