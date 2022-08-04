Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers walk out over pay, UK union says

Amazon said starting pay would increase to a minimum of between 10.50 British pounds an hour and 11.45 British pounds

Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said, the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors.

Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, has faced criticism from workers in many countries over pay and conditions.

"Amazon continues to reject working with trade unions to deliver better working conditions and fair pay. Their repeated use of short-term contracts is designed to undermine worker’s rights," the union said on Thursday.

Amazon warehouse logo

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018.  (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol / Reuters)

GMB said 800 workers walked out of the warehouse on Wednesday and Thursday over a 35 pence per hour pay increase, with the union seeking a two pound ($2.44) rise to cope with the higher cost of living and to better match the demands of the role.

Jeff Bezos in a suit and tie with wife

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood / Getty Images)

The U.S. tech giant, which has 70,000 workers in the UK, said starting pay would increase to a minimum of between 10.50 pounds an hour and 11.45 pounds in an e-mail.

Amazon union

Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo (Reuters/Brendan McDermid./File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Workers from across industries, including railway, airline and telecommunication, have staged strikes in recent months in Britain as wage increases lag the rise in the price of goods.