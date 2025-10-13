The government is shut down but the tax filing extension deadline remains

Despite the continuing government shutdown , taxpayers who requested an extension earlier this year from the IRS to file their return still have to meet the cutoff date.

Taxpayers who needed more time to file their 2024 tax return earlier this year were able to request an extension from the IRS before the April 15 filing deadline that gave them until October 15 to get their return filed.

While extensions give taxpayers extra time to file, they don't get extra time to pay what they owe and are required to pay taxes due on April 15 of this year to avoid being hit with penalties and interest.

Due to the partial shutdown of the federal government, the IRS furloughed roughly half of its workforce this month — though the extended deadline for filing 2024 tax returns remains Oct. 15.

Taxpayers facing the filing deadline following the end of the extension period can file their returns online.

Through its Free File program, the IRS offers free guided tax software for filers with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less, while it also has fillable forms that are available for all income levels.

With thousands of IRS workers furloughed due to the shutdown, it's possible that filers may encounter delays in getting in touch with the agency's representatives, though the IRS' contingency plan ahead of the shutdown showed the agency planned to keep some customer service agents on the job.

Last week, the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) issued a statement warning taxpayers may have a harder time getting assistance from the IRS if they need it when they're trying to file their taxes under the extension.

"Taxpayers around the country will now have a much harder time getting the assistance they need, just as they get ready to file their extension returns due next week."

"Every day these employees are locked out of work is another day of frustration for taxpayers and a growing backlog of work that sits and waits for the shutdown to end," NTEU added.