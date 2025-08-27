GM recalls more than 23,000 Corvettes over fuel leak issue linked to fires

General Motors has recalled more than 23,000 Chevrolet Corvettes in response to a fuel leak issue linked to multiple reported fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall was initiated after officials found that excess fuel could spill into the vehicles' fuel-filler pocket during refueling and potentially leak onto an ignition source, increasing the risk of fire.

"In vehicles equipped with a left-side radiator/fan combination, the vehicle’s fuel-filler pipe and associated fuel-filler pocket (the recessed area containing the fuel-filler pipe) are positioned above a radiator surface and a cooling fan," the NHTSA report reads.

"If excess fuel is spilled into the fuel-filler pocket (particularly in cases where the refueling hose fails to automatically shut off as designed) and leaks from the pocket onto the radiator surface while the cooling fan is running, the cooling fan may draw the leaked fuel through the radiator, vaporize the fuel into the engine compartment, and expose the fuel vapor to an ignition source," it adds.

The issue was linked to four alleged fires identified by a GM investigation, including two with "evidence indicating that the filling station pump was malfunctioning and caused a fuel spill at the time of the incident."

The recall applies to 2023 to 2026 Corvette models, according to the NHTSA.

The agency said about 0.1% of the recalled vehicles were impacted by the issue. As part of the remedy, dealers will insert a shield to divert spilled fuel.

"This is a rare occurrence, and malfunctioning filling station pumps appear to be a contributing factor. The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we’re working to remedy this matter as quickly as possible," a GM spokesperson said in a statement to Road & Track.