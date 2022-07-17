GM lacks parts to handle recall it issued

General Motors issued a recall for two of its vehicles earlier this year, but the automotive company reportedly lacks to address the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall in April for the 2014 and 2015 Chevy Equinox and the GMC Terrain over an issue with the vehicles’ windshield wiper modules.

The ball joints in the windshield wiper modules were subject to high corrosion and wear, risking being separated from their sockets. The only remedy was to replace the entire wiper module.

However, it seems there aren’t enough to address than more than 681,500 vehicles GM issued a recall for in the first place.

Smithfield, Virginia resident John Wayne Warren told WAVY 10 On Your Side he still can’t drive his 2015 GMC Terrain in the rain for safety reasons.

He said he had been having a back-and-forth with the company, but the situation remains unsolved.

FOX Business has reached out to GM seeking more information about that recall.

In a statement to the station, GMC said it has "announced the recall, but we are not executing it because we need to have our suppliers build the parts to begin repairs."

"We apologize for any inconvenience. We understand concerns and frustration," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, General Motors, facing shortages of chips and other parts, has been forced to build 95,000 vehicles without one part or another. The incomplete vehicles are expected to be finished and sold by the end of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.