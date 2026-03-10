Flying taxis could soon take flight as FAA green-lights tests in 26 states

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Monday that it selected eight proposals for a new pilot program testing new advanced air mobility and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in 26 states.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the FAA unveiled the pilot program, known as the Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (e-IPP), which will center on eight projects in 26 states.

The futuristic aircraft can run on electric or hybrid engines and may carry people or cargo, taking off and landing in relatively confined spaces. They're often referred to as " air taxis " or "flying cars" since they represent an alternative to traditional means of transportation.

Under the pilot program, several operational concepts will be tested, including urban air taxi services and regional passenger transportation, including with short takeoff and landing aircraft.

Additional concepts include cargo and logistics networks, emergency medical response operations, autonomous flight technologies and offshore and energy-sector transportation.

Among the projects selected for participation in the pilot program was one involving the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which will have four industry partners participate in testing 12 operational concepts across New England.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be involved with four industry partners in supporting regional flights connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and eventually Houston with air taxi networks expanding from each city.

Four states spanning the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains and the Plains of Oklahoma will test a range of next-generation aircraft and operational concepts under the leadership of the Utah Department of Transportation.

Florida's Department of Transportation will work with industry partners to test three phases of operations focused on cargo delivery, passenger transportation, automation and medical response with public and private investment.

Louisiana will host operations to test cargo and personnel transportation capabilities to enable flights over the high seas into the Gulf of America and energy industry locations in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Other projects detailed in the announcement include those led by the transportation departments of North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as the City of Albuquerque.

The program was created under an "Unleashing Drone Dominance" executive order signed by President Donald Trump .

"Thanks to President Trump, the future of aviation is here, and it's going to dramatically improve how people and products move," Duffy said. "Congratulations to the great American innovators behind each of these exciting pilot programs.

"Working together, we will ensure America leads the way in safely leveraging next-gen aircraft to radically redefine personal travel, regional transportation, cargo logistics, emergency medicine and so much more."

Companies named as participants in the pilot program include Archer, BETA, Electra, Joby, Wisk, Ampaire, Elroy Air, Reliable Robotics and others.