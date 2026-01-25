A new way of commuting is closer to taking off in the US

The future of commuting may soon take flight.

"It will transform urban transport around the great cities of the world," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, as the company unveils its next-generation electric air taxi in the U.S. designed to move passengers across congested cities in minutes instead of hours.

U.K.-based Vertical Aerospace is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, aimed at easing gridlock in megacities like New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo, where ground transportation is increasingly stretched to its limits.

Flying up to 150 mph with a range of roughly 100 miles, the aircraft is designed to seat four passengers in a premium configuration, with the flexibility to accommodate up to six standard helicopter-style seats. It can carry multiple roller bags and personal items, making it suitable for airport transfers and short regional trips.

The aircraft’s propulsion system is engineered to be significantly quieter than traditional helicopters, an important factor for regulators and city officials concerned about noise pollution in dense urban environments.

"We’ve designed this aircraft to meet the highest safety standards in the world, on par with Airbus or Boeing," Simpson said.

Vertical Aerospace says its air taxi is intended for a wide range of uses, including airport transfers, cross-town urban travel, aerial sightseeing, emergency medical flights, cargo delivery and defense operations.

"There’s government support here in the U.S., government support in Europe, in Asia," Simpson said. "The product is here and ready to go."

The company is targeting certification of its aircraft by 2028, which would allow it to begin commercial operations in the U.S. and globally shortly thereafter. Vertical Aerospace says it is working closely with U.S. aviation regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation, as part of the certification process.

Production and delivery are expected to begin following regulatory approval. The company plans to deliver at least 175 aircraft by 2030, with a long-term goal of scaling production to as many as 900 aircraft per year by 2035.

In New York City, Vertical Aerospace has shared proposed route plans with partners including Bristow, a leading helicopter operator, and Skyports, which owns Downtown Skyport and specializes in air taxi infrastructure. Planned use cases include airport transfers, event travel, weekend and leisure trips, cross-city commuting, aerial sightseeing and emergency services.

Vertical Aerospace Chairman Dómhnal Slattery likened the rise of electric aviation to previous breakthroughs that reshaped how people move around the world.

"If you think about flying, there have been three big moments," Slattery said. "One hundred years ago, the Wright brothers were here in America. In the 1950s, jet engines changed how people moved. And now we have electric aviation."

He added that in today’s largest cities, the shift may be inevitable.

"People have gotten to a point in the megacities of the world, whether it’s New York, Los Angeles or Tokyo, where they simply can’t get around on the ground," Slattery said. "So the only way is up, into the highways of the sky."

The company’s progress comes as the U.S. government rolls out a national strategy aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric air taxis. Officials say the initiative could transform commuting, speed emergency response times, expand access to healthcare and change how goods move through major metropolitan areas.

As regulators, manufacturers and infrastructure providers move closer to bringing the technology to market, air taxis could soon become a visible part of everyday transportation, cutting travel times from hours to minutes in some of the country’s most congested cities.