The flying taxi: A look at the future of travel

The latest form of public transportation will mirror what it's like to order an Uber, but there will be a few key differences: the driver will be a pilot and the method of transportation will be an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Joby Aviation, in partnership with Delta Air Lines and Uber, has been developing electric flying taxis that the public will eventually be able to access daily, offering an alternative to traditional ground transportation. Since 2017, the company has flown more than 30,000 miles with its full-scale prototype eVTOL aircraft, which is set to begin transporting passengers in the near future. The goal is to make the service affordable, with costs comparable to an Uber ride.

Joby’s Chief Product Officer Eric Allison told FOX Business that the company could begin transporting passengers in Dubai as early as this year, with U.S. operations expected in the next few years, pending completion of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification process. The company, which successfully conducted an exhibition flight in New York City in November 2023, has completed three of the five FAA certification steps as of March 2025.

Allison said the company is not only building the components of the aircraft, including the battery packs, computers and carbon fiber structure of the aircraft itself, but it's building a service that the company can deploy and "put it in the hands of consumers," according to Allison.

It's going to be similar to opening an app on a phone.

Allison said that users will either be able to request a ride through either the Joby app – currently in development – or through the Uber app. In late 2020, Joby acquired Uber’s air taxi division, Elevate, and Uber increased its investment in Joby from $50 million to $125 million. The companies agreed to integrate their services, enabling Joby to tap into Uber’s demand aggregation and offer seamless multi-modal journeys.

Once users select a ride, a car will come get them and take them to the nearest takeoff location. When they land, a car will be waiting for them to drive them to their destination, Allison said.

Joby’s software will track the demand and automatically fill the available seats based on that, directing passengers to the nearest takeoff and landing spots. Eventually, the company plans to expand its infrastructure beyond heliports, exploring locations such as parking garages, parking lots or even building rooftops. This will allow the company to land closer to a user's destination, reducing the need for car travel.

"Ultimately, we want to take off and land as close as possible to where you need to be," Allison said.

Joby’s electric air taxi design, minimal noise impact and lack of engine fumes, makes it easier to build out the infrastructure, especially in densely populated areas.

According to Joby, NASA measured the aircraft’s sound in 2022, finding it registered just 45.2 decibels at 1,640 feet, which is quieter than a typical conversation.

While the aircraft can only fly up to 100 miles on a single charge, Allison said this makes it ideal for shorter trips, which he believes is "really the meat of the market."

For example, Allison said the aircraft can fly from Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens in just seven minutes. The same commute by car takes between 30 minutes and an hour, depending on traffic.

"That’s the vision of what we’re building," he said.

Another key advantage of these electric aircraft is their low operating costs, which makes them more affordable for riders. Initially, Allison projects the price per seat to be similar to the cost of an Uber Black ride in the U.S. As the network expands, he believes the price could drop to the level of an Uber X, making it accessible to a wider audience.

"We think that's actually achievable, and that's where a lot more people now can start to participate in it," Allison said.