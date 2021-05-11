Florida taxes fuel NY, California exodus: Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on "Varney & Co.," that the Sunshine State saw a massive population boost from people fleeing high-tax states and long-lasting COVID restrictions.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Our state's open for business, our schools have been opened, so that's what people want. People want to get back to a normal life, you know, finish being governor. Two years ago, in those eight years I was governor, we cut taxes 100 times. We reduced the permitting time. We streamline the regulatory environment and recruited business. And all this is paying off. I mean, people are flocking to Florida.

…

DEM. NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE RAY MCGUIRE: WE DON’T NEED MORE TAXES

You know, what's interesting is when I when I became governor, I started recruiting companies out of all over the country. But the easiest were, gosh, Cuomo is a great he… was my best recruiter because he kept raising taxes. And I mean,… he's just been unbelievable for Florida. But Illinois, all across the Midwest, people come to Florida because they like lower taxes. But Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California -- those are places people are moving from.

…

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

I think a lot of these Democratic governors just want to control your life. I mean, look, everybody can get a vaccine now. I mean, it's so why aren't schools open, why aren't our businesses open? Why why can't we go back to church? Some of these states, it just doesn't make sense. These Democrats. You know what? I've been up here two years. The Democrats, they just want to control your life… They want to give you everything for free and then tell you how to lead your life. I mean, we all want to lead our own lives. I don't need the government tell me what to do.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW