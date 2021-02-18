Florida on ‘fire’ amid NYC exodus, COVID pandemic: Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone said Thursday that “Florida is on fire” thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ ability to bring in new people and industries fleeing high-tax, COVID restrictive states like New York and California.

“What this Governor in Florida has done is first class,” Langone said during an appearance on “Mornings With Maria.” “He knows how to run a state and he’s doing it well, he does it with humility and he does it with thoughtfulness.”

Langone said that while speaking with DeSantis, the Florida Governor joked that he was thinking about sending a campaign contribution to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s campaign for helping to bring new business into Florida.

Langone explained that the restaurants in Florida are able to keep their stores afloat and that people were respectful of wearing masks and following COVID guidelines without negatively impacting businesses.

“The numbers speak for themselves” he added.

On January 14, former New York Stock Exchange Chairman Dick Grasso told "Mornings with Maria" the mass exodus from New York City to Florida and Texas is due to financial incentives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's heartbreaking to see what's happened to New York City in particular," Grasso, who resides in Florida, told host Maria Bartiromo.

"Business is driven by economic incentives, and whether it's Florida or Texas, these two states certainly have demonstrated to companies that they want their business... and they'll do everything they can to incentivize their relocations," Grasso added.

Grasso also praised DeSantis for balancing the health and safety of Florida’s citizens with a need to reopen and keep businesses alive.

Home sales have doubled in some parts of Florida, and the state is brought 950 new residents in per day last year, The New York Times first reported, citing data from the International Sales Group's summer 2020 Miami Report and an August report from Douglas Elliman.

Florida's 35-year average daily population growth sits at 777 domestic migrants, according to the Miami report.

